BC Hydro says a new record for summer power consumption has been set.

Monday evening, during the peak demand, customers used 7,851 megawatts.

The new summer record breaks the previous record set in August of 2014 by almost 400 megawatts

The power consumption record was the second record broken this year for hydro use.

On January 3rd, BC Hydro recorded the highest ever peak hourly demand at 10,126 megawatts.