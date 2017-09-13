The government is planning to protect renters from hefty increases and bring back annual bus passes to people with disabilities. The Speech from the Throne outlines three priorities the NDP plan to focus on.

Judith Guichon, Lieutenant Governor delivered the speech…..

Thr speech also promises to legislate a poverty reduction plan, deliver a province wide childcare program, work towards housing affordability and increase the supply of affordable homes. The NDP are also promising to support traditional industries, like forestry, mining, agriculture and aquaculture, as well as natural gas development.