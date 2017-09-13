A majority of people, who have property on Salt Spring Island, voted against incorporation. Of more than 10,000 voters, close to 4,000 voted against the plan to incorporate the Island while just over 2,400 supported the change. The results, which mean the Island will remain under the control of the Gulf Islands Trust and the Capital Regional District, are preliminary.

Salt Spring Island residents will be voting for or against incorporation tomorrow (Sat).

The Chief Electoral Officer, Tom Moore says there are over 10,000 eligible voters……

Moore says there appears to be plenty of interest in the issue as the turnout at the advance polls has already hit the 3500 mark.

Only a total of 3,600 electors turned out for an incorporation referendum back in 2004 and it was soundly defeated.