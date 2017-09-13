North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing Duncan woman. 34 year old Susan Mitchell was last seen Tuesday, September 5th around 9:00 PM.

She is described as a white woman, has blue eyes and brown hair.

She’s about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 154 pounds.

Her family and friends say her disappearance is out of character for her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can TEXT a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.