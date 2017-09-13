The former RONA building in the Cowichan Commons could soon become a centre for film production activity.
The 73,000 square foot building contains two large warehouse areas, office and boardroom space, a secure parking area and other amenities that make it ideal for major film production companies.
Amy Melmock, Manager of Economic Development Cowichan which operates Film Cowichan says there is a lack of production space on the island and access to studio space on Vancouver Island is increasingly in demand.
During the past decade, film production activities have contributed more than 29 million to the regional economy in the Cowichan Valley.