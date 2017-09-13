The province has provided a budget update that includes money for the construction of affordable rental housing.

Finance Minister Carole James says there are other housing and affordability issues included in the budget….

322 million dollars will be spent to address the fentanyl emergency. 189 million dollars will be provided over three years through a federal-B.C. agreement that will help seniors with improved home and residential care.

There’s a reduction in the small business corporate income tax rate from 2 point 5 to 2 per cent and the personal income tax rate on taxable income over 150,000 will be increased to 16 point 8 per cent from 14 point 7.