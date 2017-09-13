The Chair of the Islands Trust Council says the debates and discussions leading up to the vote this past weekend demonstrated how caring, resilient and healthy the community is.

Peter Luckham says 62 per cent of the almost 6,500 that turned out to vote were against incorporating into a municipality, but, he says, both sides of the debate were respectful of one another’s opinion and are already coming together to find a way forward…..

Luckham says local governments, including the Capital Regional District, the Local Trust Committee, and the improvement districts, now have an opportunity to work with Salt Spring islanders on a renewed community vision reflecting the shared goals highlighted during the proposed incorporation process.