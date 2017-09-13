Wildfires continue blackening the B.C. wilderness.

Wednesday afternoon, the province’s Chief Fire Information Officer, Kevin Skrepnek provided an update on the status of wildfires burning in B.C.

September 13 marked day 137 of the fire season and more than 1.1 million hectares have been scorched.

The resources used to fight fires in B.C. is in excess of 3,300 firefighters and support staff, along with more than one hundred aircraft. Executive Director with Emergency Management B.C., Chris Duffy says thousands of British Columbia residents are still out of their homes or on alert to leave on short notice.