The Cowichan Valley Regional District says a new planning strategy for the region will be a game changer.

Ross Blackwell, General Manager for the Land Use Services Department says Cowichan 2050 will provide a comprehensive overview of the social, environmental, and economic forces shaping the region and will help local governments better manage those forces.

To create the document, Blackwell says, the CVRD has hired EcoPlan International, an award-winning consulting firm based in Vancouver…..

To help facilitate the process, there will be a series of public engagement sessions and the first one is slated to go tomorrow night (Thurs, Sept 14) at 7 at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre with a presentation by the author of Happy City, Charles Montgomery.

Admission is free but tickets are required and available through the Centre.