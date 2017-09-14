This is the worst fire season ever in B.C., but fires in the coastal region are significantly below the average of 250.

In total, the fire centre has responded to 97 fires, however 86 of those have been human-caused.

Fire Information Officer, Marg Drysdale says open fire prohibitions have made a significant impact in reducing the sparking of wildfires.

Drysdale adds that an early campfire ban has resulted in a slow fire season here at home.

Those people who are camping or spending time in the outdoors need to exercise caution because the fire conditions in our area are high to extreme.