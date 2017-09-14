A boil water advisory has been issued for users of the South End water system.

The advisory is effective immediately and is a precautionary measure.

Dave Conway, North Cowichan's Director of Engineering and Operations says it was determined there were high levels of e-coli in the water….

Conway says nothing in particular precipitated the advisory……

The advisory affects almost 5,700 homes and more than 300 businesses.

The advisory affects almost 5,700 homes and more than 300 businesses.

Conway explains how you know if you are in the South End water supply system….

Conway says it will be a couple of days before the "all clear" is given…..

South End water users should boil their water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. It is still safe to wash clothes and bathe in water without boiling it.

To find out if your water is affected go to: http://www.northcowichan.ca/assets/departments/engineering/pdfs/2017-09-13_SouthEnd_Boil_Water_Properties_Web_FINAL.pdf