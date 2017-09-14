89.7 Juice FM
Curling Fundraiser Aims to Help Young Girl
Kyle Christensen
,
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
Politicians head back to Ottawa
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
More information on the boil water advisory is coming out now
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
Politicians head back to Ottawa
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
staff
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
The federal Liberal government is about halfway through their four year mandate.
Nanaimo Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson says they have little to show for it…..
The House of Commons resumes sitting next week (Mon, Sept 18).
