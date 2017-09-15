The B.C. Seniors Advocate has made a number of recommendations to make care home facilities better in the province.

They include an increase in the flexibility around when and how care, services and activities are delivered, more engagement with family members is needed and opportunties need to be improved so seniors have a better meal time experience.

The recommendations are the result of the most extensive survey of its kind ever conducted in Canada.

It showed 62 per cent of residents said they do not get to bathe or shower as often as they want, one in four residents say they sometimes, rarely or never get help to the toilet when it’s needed. More than one-third of residents reported they are not consistently getting the help they need at mealtimes. Four out of 10 residents living in residential care don’t want to be there and only 57 per cent reported the care facility regularly feels like home.

To see the news release from the Advocate, go to: https://www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca/osa-reports/residential-care-survey/