The province-wide state of emergency has been lifted, while crews continue fighting major wildfires all over B.C.

Doug Donaldson, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development made the announcement earlier today in Kamloops.

He says more than 1,200 fires have burned more than 1.19 million hectares and wiped out four years worth of sellable timber.

Sawmills on the mainland have been shutdown due to wildfires while about 150 workers in Ladysmith and Qualicum Beach received pink slips due to a shortage of lumber.