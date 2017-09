The stage has been set for film companies to use the old Rona building in the Cowichan Commons.

Amy Melmock, the Manager of Economic Development Cowichan says the goal is to attract some film production companies to the area.

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/melmock-1.wav Melmock adds that the building is tailor-made to become a studio.

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/melmock-2.wav During the past decade, film production activities large and small have contributed more than 29 million dollars to the local economy.

Economic Development Cowichan operates Film Cowichan.