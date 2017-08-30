We are still in the thick of wildfire season in BC.

That’s the message from Assistant Deputy Minister with Emergency Management BC.

Rob Turner says despite what some people think, everyone must remain on high alert for wildfires in fire risk in the province.

A warm and dry Labour Day Long Weekend is concerning to emergency crews battling wildfires in Interior BC. Fire Information Officer Ryan Turcotte says they are expecting some cooler temperatures and scattered showers on Thursday, but dry conditions are just around the corner.