There have been just 27 sightings of the southern Orca residents in the Salish Sea from April 1st to August 31st.

That’s from sightings records collected from the Centre for Whale Research, Orca Network and from Victoria whale watching reports.

And, up until just a couple of days ago, according to the Georgia Strait Alliance there were no reported sightings of the southern residents from anywhere else along the BC coastline.

Then, last weekend, the pod suddenly appeared and Christianne Wilhelmson, of the Alliance, says it was good to see them, but the question remains, where were they?…..

Wilhelmson says the Orcas that were sighted this summer seemed to be the transients which feed on seals, dolphins and porpoises rather than salmon.

She says the shifting of the ecosystem is concerning.