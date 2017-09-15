89.7 Juice FM
2017 Fire Season Has Set Forest Industry Back Four Years
Kyle Christensen
,
Friday, Sep. 15th, 2017
Almost half of the seniors in care don’t want to be there
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Friday, Sep. 15th, 2017
Curling Fundraiser Aims to Help Young Girl
Kyle Christensen
,
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
Win
Win a Workforce Pizza Party from Panago!
Michael Lamont
,
Friday, Jun. 9th, 2017
Juice FM and the CVRD Present: The Purica Pet Wellness Giveaway
Kira Rogers
,
Saturday, Jul. 1st, 2017
Barge On In (but no butting-in allowed.)
Ashley Herman
,
Friday, Sep. 15th, 2017
