The 2017 Tour de Rock begins in Port Alice on Saturday and the team is made up of 24 riders.
Duncan/North Cowichan R.C.M.P. Sergeant, Kris Wood is the only rider representing the Cowichan Valley and she says she’s seen a lot of Vancouver Island in the seven months of training, but is excited to see the northern part of the island.
Wood says training three times a week in preparation for this grueling tour is minor when compared to what kids with cancer have to deal with everyday.
The Tour de Rock starts Saturday in Port Alice and makes its way to Ladysmith and Chemanius on October 2, Lake Cowichan and Duncan on the third, and Mill Bay and Shawnigan Lake on the fourth.