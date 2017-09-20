The 2017 Tour de Rock begins in Port Alice on Saturday and the team is made up of 24 riders.

Duncan/North Cowichan R.C.M.P. Sergeant, Kris Wood is the only rider representing the Cowichan Valley and she says she’s seen a lot of Vancouver Island in the seven months of training, but is excited to see the northern part of the island.

Wood says training three times a week in preparation for this grueling tour is minor when compared to what kids with cancer have to deal with everyday.