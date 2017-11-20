The road to selling more of our lumber to China is a long one.

That’s according to members of the B.C. trade delegation that’s currently in China and Japan.

Rick Jeffery, president of the Coast Forest Products Association says there are barriers to building with wood in China as not a lot of taller wood structures have been built and the Chinese need to learn more about building codes when it comes to wood.

As for our cedar products, Jeffery says some opportunties are presenting themselves….

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says he hasn’t talked with Chinese officials about our concerns with shipping raw logs.

He says his focus is on pre-manufactured products and, despite no MOU’s being signed on this trip, the delegation is opening doors.