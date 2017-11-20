There will be 400,000 Indigenous youth entering the workforce by 2026.

That’s according to Indigenous entrepreneur, activist, speaker, writer and academic Gabrielle Scrimshaw.

She says there are so many barriers facing those youth, but if we systematically remove those barriers, we have the opportunity to change a generation…..

Scrimshaw's mother, dealing with the weight of her experience in Canada's residential schools, was unable to care for her and the pair were separated when Scrimshaw was very young.

Scrimshaw will be sharing her story during Vancouver Island University’s third annual Indigenous Speakers Series this Monday (Nov 20).