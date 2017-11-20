Caregivers have been given the gift of time.
Changes to the Employment Insurance program take effect on December 3 and will give caregivers 15 weeks leave to help loved ones with critical illness or make arrangements for long-term care.
The Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development recently announced that family members who have to care for a loved one with a critical illness will get nearly four months off to provide care.
Jodie McDonald is the Executive Director of the Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Society says this new benefit is an example of heightened awareness around caregivers.
McDonald says this benefit may ease the demand placed on the Cowichan District Hospital.
The critically-ill need to be 18 years of age or older.
Thirty-five weeks of leave is given to caregivers of children 18 or under, and the program includes extended family and close friends who are ‘like family.’