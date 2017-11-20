B.C. Ferries has been forced to cancel a number of sailings already today.

A travel advisory has been issued in the Strait of Georgia due to high winds and adverse weather conditions.

The 12:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen has been canceled. The 10:15 a.m. sailing was also canceled.

Check http://www.bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html for up to date information on sailings.

The 12:30 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay is 35 minutes late because of high wind.