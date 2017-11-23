Put down that chocolate bar, because these are the best 10 pounds you’ll gain this holiday season.
The B.C. S.P.C.A. has a large number of cats who are looking for homes this holiday season, including about a dozen pets in the Cowichan Valley.
Branch Manager with the Cowichan S.P.C.A., Sandi Trent says it’s important to match specific cats with specific owners.
Trent says in most cases, owners are matched with individual cats, but exceptions can be made, especially if these animals are close.
Visit www.spca.bc.ca/adopt for more information.