Over 600 southern gulf island residents have already participated in an online survey to help better understand the current housing situation in the region.

John Reilly, the CRD’s Manager of Housing Planning and Programs says the feeling is, there is a real lack of housing diversity on the Islands.

He says it’s hoped the survey, which wraps up at the end of the month, will help the parties involved better understand how big the problem is, but Reilly says they already know one of the problems is a lack of housing for the summer workforce….

Reilly says there are also concerns from the older population that they are aging out of their homes and there’s nowhere for them to go on their Island.

The Southern Gulf Island survey is expected to be finished by February.