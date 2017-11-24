A 42 year old Duncan man was treated in hospital and then taken to the RCMP cells after he crashed his vehicle on Sooke Road.

It happened yesterday (Thurs) afternoon.

RCMP say the Jeep reached speeds of 180 kilometers an hour on Highway 14 and there were so many 9-1-1 calls about the erratic driver it overwhelmed the RCMP’s dispatch centre.

On Sooke Road, the Jeep ended up in the dtich when the driver lost control.

When police searched the scene of the accident they found alcohol and a loaded handgun.

The driver is facing charges of possession of an unregistered restricted weapon, impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample and dangerous driving.