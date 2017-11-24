Mainroad South Island Contracting has already been busy this winter season, cleaning snow off of a number of area roadways, including the Malahat.
On Friday, the road maintenance company hosted an information session and Operations Manager with Mainroad, Leon Bohmer says members of the media heard about operational practices and tips for motorists to stay safe while travelling on area roadways.
Bohmer says installing winter tires on your vehicle will ensure you’re ready for whatever old man winter throws at you.
Mainroad has more than 40 trucks in its fleet, including a new all-wheel-drive five-tonne staging truck.