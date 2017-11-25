C.U.P.E. local 358 and the Municipality of North Cowichan have struck a tentative deal effecting 175 workers.

Following the provincial government’s announcement to cut Medical Services Plan premiums in half on January 1, 2018, the union members wanted the cost savings from the lower M.S.P. premiums to be directed at their benefits.

C.U.P.E. National Representative and Lead Negotiator, Ian McLean says the deal was reached following some constructive talks.