The government is expanding a program that provides rebates for zero-emission specialty vehicles.

For the first time, people can apply for help to purchase new vehicles like an electric motorcycle, but other vehicles like zero-emission electric or hydrogen fuel cell motorcycles, low-speed utility trucks, heavy duty transport trucks, passenger buses and airport and port service vehicles are also eligible.

The rebates are available for businesses, local and regional governments and other public entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals.

Rebates range from 2,000 to 50,000 dollars, depending on the type and price of the vehicle.