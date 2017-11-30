A 7 week old puppy, found abandonded in a box, was covered in urine, suffering from hypothermia and given his age, likely would not have survived much longer.

He was found by a passerby outside the Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

SPCA Nanaimo Branch manager, Leon Davis says the puppy had likely been in the box abandoned for less than 24 hours, but he was in distress……