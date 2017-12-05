The province is looking for feedback from post-secondary students, faculty and staff on policies to prevent and respond to sexual violence and misconduct.

Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister Melanie Mark says all public post-secondary institutions in B.C. are required by law to have sexual misconduct prevention policies in place and make them accessible….

Feedback needs to be submitted by the end of January.

Feedback can be provided confidentially at: engage.gov.bc.ca/preventsexualviolence