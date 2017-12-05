89.7 Juice FM
People Still Need to Get Their Flu Shots
Kyle Christensen
,
Tuesday, Dec. 5th, 2017
Fate of South Cowichan Policing Services Still Up in the Air
Kyle Christensen
,
Tuesday, Dec. 5th, 2017
A fight at Cowichan Secondary involved police
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Dec. 4th, 2017
Juice FM and the CVRD Present: Bling Your Dog Along!
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 4th, 2017
Santa Shops Here
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Nov. 15th, 2017
Win a Workforce Pizza Party from Panago!
Michael Lamont
,
Friday, Jun. 9th, 2017
Stuff the Truck 2017
Ken Nichol
,
Tuesday, Nov. 7th, 2017
News
A fight at Cowichan Secondary involved police
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
staff
Monday, Dec. 4th, 2017
The Cowichan Secondary School was not locked down today (Mon).
The school is reporting there was a fight at lunch and police were involved.
Families are expected to get an email about the incident.
