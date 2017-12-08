A Ladysmith woman, who tried to end her life by jumping from a BC Ferry back in October is making plans to move on with her life.

52 year old Mya DeRyan says when she couldn’t stand the pain anymore from, what she thought was a terminal illness, she made plans to jump off the ferry.

DeRyan spent 5 hours in the water near Bowen Island after jumping off the vessel during a crossing from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo in October before she was rescued…..

DeRyan says she’s since found out her illness is not terminal and, she says, she’s never felt better.

She’s now planning to move to Vancouver to be closer to her son.