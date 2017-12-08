People attended a meeting at McAdam Park on Wednesday night, where they had the opportunity to express concerns regarding a proposed warming station.
Local residents have concerns surrounding safety, due to people camping in the park, along with others who linger in the park and behave inappropriately.
Duncan Mayor, Phil Kent says a warming station in McAdam Park is there are more questions than answers at this point.
Kent says the proposal is a long way from becoming reality, as there is a lot more that needs to be done.
It’s still unknown how many hours a day the facility would be open, how many staff members it would take to operate, and how many people would use it.