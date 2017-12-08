There will be a lot of rookies on ladders this time of year as homeowners put Christmas lights on their house, or even clean out eavestroughs to prepare for the winter onslaught of rain.

WorkSafe B.C.’s Dan Strand says anyone working with a ladder should make sure the ladder is long enough to reach three feet higher than the rooftop, stay away from power lines, set the ladder up on level ground and maintain three points of contact…..

From 2012 to 2016, six workers died and there were nearly 5,000 accepted time-loss claims at WorkSafe B.C. as a result of incidents involving ladders.