The 100 Woman Who Care movement has attracted the attention of some men in the Cowichan Valley.

Jaap Zwaan says a 100 Men Who Care organization has been formed here now…..

Zwaan says the inaugural meeting of men resulted in more than 12,000 dollars going to Nourish Cowichan……

Zwaan says they are open to more members and you can get more information on the groups’ Facebook page.