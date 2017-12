Six occupants of a house south of Chemainus have found themselves out of a home.

The house, on the 2400 block of Waynes Road, went up in flames yesterday (Mon).

Firefighters from the Chemainus, Crofton, and Ladysmith Fire Departments attended to the blaze. The fire is believed to have started in the carport and spread throughout the house.

Five of the six occupants were home at the time of the fire and they all managed to escape without injury.