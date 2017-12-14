The Islands first Supervised Consumption Service site is set to open in Victoria next spring.

It will replace the overdose prevention site that’s been in operation since last December on Johnson Street.

Island Health currently has nine supervised consumption sites or overdose prevention sites in operation in its service area.

Between December 2016 and December 2nd of 2017, there have been more than 66,200 visits to the overdose prevention sites, with 579 overdoses and no deaths.

A temporary Overdose Prevention Services site opened on Canada Avenue in Duncan back in September.

1,208 people died of drug overdoses in B.C. in 2017 between January and October and 198 of them were on the Island.