BC Ferries is gearing up for the extra holiday traffic.

Darin Guenette says tomorrow (Dec 23) and December 27th are typically the busiest days and you can go to BC Ferries website to get travel tips…..

From now until January 3rd, on early morning, or late evening sailings, a standard vehicle can cross from 39 dollars.

More than 175 extra sailings have been added to the schedule between December 21st and the January 2nd.

Most of those extra sailings, 130 to be exact, will be added to the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

The rest are for Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.