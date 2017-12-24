Hometown Hockey comes to the Cowichan Valley on January 20 and 21.

Preparations are in full swing ahead of the national broadcast of the Jets, Vancouver Canucks game in Winnipeg on January 21.

Director of Parks and Recreation with the Municipality of North Cowichan, Ernie Mansueti says local teams are competing in a floor hockey tournament and four will make it to the Hometown Hockey event on January 20.

Mansueti says there’s an old-timers hockey game at the Island Savings Centre on January 19.

On January 20, the Craig Street Brew Pub is hosting a Pub Night, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Hometown Hockey co-host, Tara Slone will be there.

Ron MacLean won’t be, as he’s hosting Hockey Day in Canada in Corner Brook, Newfoundland.

He gets to the Cowichan Valley on Sunday, he will participate in the parade and host the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.