Trees of a significant size, species or heritage are protected within the City of Duncan.

The city’s tree protection bylaw prohibits trees from being trimmed or removed without council signing off on the request first.

Duncan Mayor, Phil Kent says you can nominate a ‘tree of significance.’

Council granted a Copper Beech tree with ‘significant tree’ status and Mayor, Phil Kent says if these special trees need maintenance, there is a policy in place for that.

The Copper Beech tree on Park Place was purchased from England, stands 15 metres high, and is more than a century old.