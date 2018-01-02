The Municipality of North Cowichan is still working on flushing the watermain in Chemainus.

The work is routine and will take place between this Thursday (Jan 4th) and Friday, January 12th.

Utility crews had planned on being finished by now but bad weather set them back.

The Municipality says during the flushing period residents may notice short periods of low pressure and discolouration of water.

Businesses, like laundromats and beauty salons, will receive advance warning of flushing in their area if they ask for it.