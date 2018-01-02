Local watershed governance is one of the major issues that the Cowichan Valley Regional District is planning to focus on in 2018.

The CVRD is going to continue its discussions with the provincial government with regard to local watershed governance and is hopeful that progress can be made in the effort to allow local communities to manage and safeguard their watersheds.

CVRD board chair, Jon Lefebure says the municipal election goes on October 20, 2018 and a referendum question surrounds the issue of watershed governance.

The project the CVRD is placing the most attention is the replacement of the Cowichan District Hospital, as it costs four hundred million dollars.