B.C. Assessment has released estimates of average 2017 versus 2018 assessed values of single-family homes.

Residential properties in Duncan are valued 16 per cent higher while rural Duncan is looking at a boost of 19 per cent.

In North Cowichan, the average residential value is up 12 per cent while in Lake Cowichan the value went up 14 per cent.

In Ladysmith, property values are up an average of 17 per cent.

Moving up the Island, in Nanaimo and Qualicum Beach, residential values are up 16 per cent, while Parksville residential properties jumped an average of 18 per cent in value.

In comparison, the capital region, Metchosin, Langford and Sidney are seeing increases of 20 per cent or more.

Property owners with questions about their assessments can go to bcassessment.ca online to learn more about the system and to compare other properties.

If you don’t agree with your assessment you can file an appeal, but that appeal, called a notice of complaint, must be submitted by the end of the January.

A boost in a property’s assessment is not necessarily going to be reflected in local taxes set by a municipality.

To see the list of the top 100 valued properties on the Island, copy and paste this link into your browser: https://info.bcassessment.ca/Property-information-and-trends/_layouts/15/WopiFrame.aspx?sourcedoc=/Property-information-and-trends/Annual%20Reports/Top%20100%20Valued%20Residential%20Properties-VI%20Region.pdf&action=default

And, to see the provincial list of the top 500 valued properties, copy and paste this link into your browser: https://info.bcassessment.ca/Property-information-and-trends/_layouts/15/WopiFrame.aspx?sourcedoc=/Property-information-and-trends/Annual%20Reports/BC%202018%20Top%20500%20Valued%20Residential%20Properties.pdf&action=default