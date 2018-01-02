A Gaming Grant has given a boost to Wildwood.

That’s the late Merv Wilkinson’s world-renowned ecoforestry site just north of Ladysmith in the Yellowpoint area.

Kathy Code says the Ecoforestry Institute Society has held the Wildwood site for about a year now and thanks to a 65,000 dollar grant some improvements can be made on the homestead…..

She says the plan is to turn it into an educational facility that will offer tours and accommodation.

Wildwood as a sustainable working forest, that demonstrates how timber and non-timber resources can be extracted from a property without destroying the natural cycles, integrity and structure of the forest.