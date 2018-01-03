There are two factors that influence how much property tax you pay.

One is the assessed value of your home and the other is the municipal tax rate.

BC Assessment’s Christopher Whyte says if the assessed value of your house went up by the average amount for your region you probably won’t see much of an increase in your property taxes …..

There will be “warning” letters sent out to about 90,000 property owners in the province where increases are over and above the average.

Property assessments for a single detached home on Vancouver Island went up anywhere from 5 to 25 per cent.

Whyte says the average business property value increased in the latest assessments alongside residential properties.