North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is asking for public help in located a missing teenager.

17 year old Dallas MacLeod was last seen nine days ago in Chemainus.

MacLeod is white, has long brown hair and blue eyes.

She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a slim build, weighing close to 100 pounds.

She has a pierced nose and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black pants and black Vans shoes.

If you can offer any information as to the whereabouts of MacLeod North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP would like to hear from you.

You can contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can TEXT a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.