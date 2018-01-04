A nine member committee has been struck to seek opinions and gather feedback on revitalizing the Agricultural Land Commission and the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The committee will be chaired by Jennifer Dyson, an Alberni Valley water buffalo dairy farmer who has been involved in many aspects of agriculture as a producer, consultant, and former chair of the Island Panel of the ALC.

In the early part of this year, the Committee will be sharing a consultation paper to look for opinions and feedback on revitalizing the ALR and ALC, they’ll be hosting regional meetings, including one in Nanaimo, and an online consultation process will also be set up to gather public opinion.

The province says any legislative changes as a result of the consultation process will come late this year or early next.