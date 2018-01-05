The provincial government has provided a local business with approximately $23,500 dollars to buy a bio-diesel fueling truck.

The Cowichan Energy Alternatives Society is going to use the vehicle, complete with two tanks, to take biofuel from local restaurants and other food-producing companies.

Project Manager, Hassaan Rahim says the truck will return to the businesses and provide them with bio-diesel.

Rahim says the idea is to change the behaviour of customers, from fossil fuels to biofuels.

The truck is expected to be delivered by March and costs approximately $40,000.