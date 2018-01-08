The nine member committee that will consider the revitalization of the ALR and ALC will be chaired by Jennifer Dyson.

Dyson along with her family, operate a water buffalo dairy and direct farm market in the Alberni Valley, she has served as chair of the Island Panel of the ALC and was one of a handful of people who formed the Island Farmers Alliance.

Dyson says she would like to see an open ended discussion on the future of the Agricultural Land Reserve and the Agricultural Land Commission…….

Dyson anticipates there will be a variety of ways to have everyone’s voices heard, from face to face consultations, to an online process.

The province says any legislative changes as a result of the consultation process will come late this year or early next.